Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands on video

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is the company’s second folding smartphone, Samsung has attempted to make this folding device more durable.

It comes with a folding glass display rather than a plastic display and the display measures 6.7 inches and has Full HD+ resolution.

This handset is similar in design to the Motorola Razr and we get to have a good look at the handset in a new video from Marques Brownlee

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As we can see from the video the handset look like an interesting device, whether people will want to pay the £1300 price tag for the handset remains to be seen.

Source & Image Credit Marques Brownlee

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals