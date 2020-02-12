Samsung Galaxy Z Flip features a folding glass display

We have heard lots about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip over the last few weeks, although the one thing that was not leaked was the handset has a folding glass display.

Previous folding smartphones have used a plastic display, Samsung is the first to use a glass display in a folding handset. The company has obviously thought about how to make the handset durable as it also has a Hideaway Hing, this is designed to be more durable.

“At Samsung, we were encouraged by the excitement for the Galaxy Fold. The Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience,” said Conor Pierce, Corporate Vice President, Samsung Electronics UK&I. “With Galaxy Z Flip’s unique foldable design and user experience, we’re redefining what a mobile device can be, and what it enables consumers to do.”

You can find out full details about the new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip over at Samsung at the link below, the handset will go on sale in the UK this Friday the 14th of February and it will retail for £1,300.

