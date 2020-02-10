New Motorola Razr folding smartphone durability tested (Video)

Motorola recently launched a new folding smartphone, the Motorola Razr, the handset features a folding display like the Samsung Galaxy Fold.

Now we have a durability test video from JerryRigEverything, the handset is put through a range of durability tests. This includes a scratch test, burn test and bend test, lets find out how it foes.

As we can see from the video in the scratch test the display started to scratch at level 2 and 3, this is because the display is made from plastic. Normal smartphone displays scratch at levels 6 and 7.

The outer display was fine and scratched at level 6 and level 7 this is because it is made from glass. The handset did fine in the burn test with no permanent damage.

As we can see from the video the handset did not survive the bend test as there is permanent damage to the Motorola Razr’s display.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

