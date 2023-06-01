OpenAI offers $100,000 grants for deciding what rules AI should follow

OpenAI has recently announced it is launching a program to award 10 $100,000 OpenAI grants to fund experiments in setting up a democratic process for deciding what rules artificial intelligence systems should follow, within the bounds defined by the law. A few deadlines of already been set up for the project including June 24, 2023 9:00 PM Pacific Time: Deadline to submit grant application, July 14, 2023: Successful applicants will be selected and notified and October 20, 2023: Complete public report of working prototype and results.

OpenAI grants – what rules should AI systems follow?

Things to consider when applying for your OpenAI grant :

– Evaluation: We encourage participants to establish metrics for evaluating the quality of their methods, such as participant satisfaction, shifts in polarization, scalability, or other relevant indicators, and to invent new metrics for a healthy democratic process.

– Robustness: Measures to prevent or address inappropriate behavior, such as trolling and fake accounts.

– Inclusiveness and representativeness: Strategies for including individuals from diverse backgrounds and levels of familiarity with AI systems in the democratic process.

– Empowerment of Minority Opinions: Ensuring that unpopular or minority opinions are heard and providing smaller groups the opportunity to influence matters of significant concern to them.

– Effective Moderation: Addressing challenges in moderation, including ensuring diverse representation of viewpoints, distinguishing valuable contributions from “off-topic” comments, and preventing moderator biases from influencing the process.

– Scalability: We emphasize scalable processes that can be conducted virtually, rather than through in-person engagement. We are aware that this approach might sacrifice some benefits associated with in-person discussions, and we recognize that certain aspects could be lost in a virtual setting.

– Actionability: The degree of actionability of the information elicited by the deliberation process.

Legibility: How easy it is to understand and trust the process.

Democratic Inputs to AI

“AI will have significant, far-reaching economic and societal impacts. Technology shapes the lives of individuals, how we interact with one another, and how society as a whole evolves. We believe that decisions about how AI behaves should be shaped by diverse perspectives reflecting the public interest. “

“​​Laws encode values and norms to regulate behavior. Beyond a legal framework, AI, much like society, needs more intricate and adaptive guidelines for its conduct.

For example: under what conditions should AI systems condemn or criticize public figures, given different opinions across groups regarding those figures? How should disputed views be represented in AI outputs? Should AI by default reflect the persona of a median individual in the world, the user’s country, the user’s demographic, or something entirely different? No single individual, company, or even country should dictate these decisions. “

What do we mean by a “democratic process”?

“By “democratic process”, we mean a process in which a broadly representative group of people exchange opinions, engage in deliberative discussions, and ultimately decide on an outcome via a transparent decision making process. There are many ways such a process could be structured — we encourage applicants to be innovative, building off known methodologies, and coming up with wholly new approaches.

Examples of creative approaches that inspire us include Wikipedia, Twitter Community Notes, DemocracyNext, Platform Assemblies, MetaGov, RadicalxChange, People Powered, Collective Response Systems, and pol.is. Another notable ongoing effort is led by the Collective Intelligence Project (CIP), with whom we are partnering on public input to AI, contributing to their upcoming Alignment Assemblies. We also encourage applicants to envision how AI could enhance the democratic process. For example, AI could enable more efficient communication among numerous people.”

