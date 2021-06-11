What is iOS 15 like on the iPhone 6S

The iPhone 6S is the oldest device that will be getting the new iOS 15 software update, the handset launched back in 2015, so Apple will be giving their latest software to a six year old device.

How well does iOS 15 run on the iPhone 6S and what is it like? Brandon Butch has put together a great video of iOS 15 running on the handset, lets find out what its like.

As we can see from the video, the update for the iPhone 6S is a large one, the handset in the video only had 16GB of storage. The update used quite a bit of this storage, around 4 to 5GB.

The video gives us a look at how the apps and widgets etc run on the handset, according to Brandon, using the widgets can drain the battery life on your device. Apple are expected to release iOS 15 along with their new iPhone 13 in September.

Here are a list of devices that will be getting the update:

Pod Touch (7th Gen)

iPhone SE (1st Gen)

iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X, iPhone XR

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2nd Gen)

iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max

Source & Image Credit: Brandon Butch

