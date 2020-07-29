takecvr web camera covers hit Kickstarter

There are plenty of options available to cover your laptop web cameras from tape to small stick-on sliding doors. If you are looking for something a little more fun then you may be interested in the takecvr Macbook camera covers, designed to take the guesswork out of your privacy. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the range of laptop camera covers which are now available via Kickstarter. Early bird pledges start from £16 and worldwide shipping is expected to take place during November 2020

“At takecvr, we think you can be serious about your privacy AND have fun. Help us, help you by backing this campaign (moulds are effing expensive), so we can make Privacy Panda and friends a reality.”

“Thanks to COVID-19, the line between our personal lives and professional lives is blurred, and we’re bringing more cameras into our homes. We want to help you take the guesswork out of your privacy, starting with our Macbook camera covers.

Made with premium materials, these confidantes will be hanging around as long as you need them. But don’t let their longevity fool you, they’re big softies and won’t scratch or harm your Macbook.These are prototypes, and we’re selling Privacy Panda, Protective Pineapple, and Do Not Disturb Disco Ball as solo items and in fun packs for our fundraising goal.”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals