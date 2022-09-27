Dream Glass Flow 120″ wearable display

A new augmented reality wearable display has been launched by Indiegogo enabling you to enjoy playing console games from your PlayStation 5, Xbox or Steam Deck in a new immersive way. The Dream Glass Flow wearable display allows you to watch movies from your mobile phones, tablets or Chromecast wireless streaming system and features Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The wearable screen can be used with a wide variety of different handheld gaming systems as well as all Cloud Gaming services such as Xbox Cloud or NVIDIA Now. Providing a cinema you can use anywhere to enjoy movies, games and more on your very own 120 inch private screen.

Weighing just 59 g and ergonomically designed to be comfortable even when worn for long periods of time, the wearable display features both Wi-Fi 6 and 5G connectivity and can be connected to your powerful gaming computer, handheld or mobile.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $379 or £355 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 39% off the recommended retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

“Dream Glass Flow is compatible with Remote Play for PlayStation, Xbox, PC, as well as cloud gaming/video streaming across various platforms. It also upgrades portable gaming experience from 7 inches to 120 inches for handhelds (Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck and more). As the world’s pioneer of AR glasses, Dream Glass Flow’s Cloud Computation Box is equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and 2x2 MIMO (Multiple Input Multiple Output) technology, which makes efficient use of network bandwidth and eliminates latency, delivering to you the smoothest online gaming experience. Weighing only 59g/2oz, Dream Glass Flow provides the ultimate comfortable gaming experience anytime you want and anywhere you go!”

Wearable display

If the Dream Glass Flow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Dream Glass Flow wearable display project view the promotional video below.

“The future of gaming is on the cloud. Dream Glass Flow supports all cloud gaming platforms such as GeForce Now, Xbox Game Pass, Parsec, and more, making gaming on the cloud more accessible than ever. No need for the latest GPU which costs a fortune, with Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and 5G compatibility, Dream Glass Flow lets you to play AAA masterpieces with ease. Catch a glimpse of the future!”

“Who doesn’t love handheld gaming? Now you can play your beloved games on the go. But something is still missing, you cannot take your TV with you at the same time…Now you don’t have to settle for less! Dream Glass Flow is the best buddy for handhelds such as Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck. No longer squinting at the small screen, you can now break free to enjoy your handheld games with a 120” display! Upgrade your handheld experience with Dream Glass Flow to dive into the cyber world anywhere you go!”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the wearable display, jump over to the official Dream Glass Flow crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Indiegogo



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals