Wayfinder online RPG closed playtests start this week

AJ LaSaracina from Airship Syndicate has taken to the official PlayStation blog this week to reveal more details about a brand-new character based role-playing game that will be launching sometime during 2023. The online RPG will be a free to play although you will be able to purchase upgrades for your character to save time although the game will not have any loot boxes or Gacha system explained LaSaracina explained in a recent interview.

“We have no loot boxes, and no Gacha system,” LaSaracina confirms. “It will be very akin to the Warframe model of work towards the character you want. [We] fully believe in a free and fair environment or being able to purchase the character to save time. We are taking Warframe’s free and fair approach, and modernizing it for a game that is being built now from the ground up. A super player-friendly system.”

Wayfinder online RPG

If you are interested in taking part in the closed playtest beginning in a few days time on December 13, 2022. You can register your details to be considered for a position. Early Access to the game is expected to roll out sometime during the spring months of 2023 on PC and PlayStation platforms. In the meantime check out the announcement trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the characters, RPG elements and mechanics of the game.

“The World of Evenor is shattered. You must harness the power of a Wayfinder to Control the Chaos that has overrun your world. Join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and control your adventures online with a vast selection of customization modifiers when exploring the immersive world, collecting valuable materials and crafting!”

“Customize every play experience by entering a doorway of adventures with the help of a mysterious device known as a Gloom Dagger. Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges YOU conjure and control, customizing what beasts you hunt, bosses you encounter, materials you collect and even other Wayfinders.”

