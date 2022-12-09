Last of Us Part 1 launches on PC March 3rd 2023

Epic Games and Sony have today announced that the award-winning Last of Us Part 1 game previously a PlayStation exclusive, will be launching on PC systems during March next year. “Experience the emotional storytelling and unforgettable characters in The Last of Us, winner of over 200 Game of the Year awards.” Faith Ries from Naughty Dog has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the PC version of the game.

“In a ravaged civilization, where infected and hardened survivors run rampant, Joel, a weary protagonist, is hired to smuggle 14-year-old Ellie out of a military quarantine zone. However, what starts as a small job soon transforms into a brutal cross-country journey.”

Last of Us Part PC release date

Last of Us Part 1 for PC is now available to preorder via the Epic Games online store and Steam and the Last of Us Part 1 release date has been set for Windows PC systems as March 3, 2023.

“We were so honored by the reception of The Last of Us Part I when it debuted on the PS5 earlier this year, and we can’t wait to welcome new and returning players on Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable adventure, newly optimized and enhanced for PC. We’ll have more information about The Last of Us Part I’s PC specs and features closer to release, so please look forward to more ahead of the March launch.”

“The development of The Last of Us Part I on PC provided us with an opportunity to open our game in new ways.” The Last of Us Part I Game Director Matthew Gallant said . “We learned a lot from the development of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC earlier this year, and we can’t wait to make The Last of Us Part I at home on the PC as well”

Source : Sony : Steam





