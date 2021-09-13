100% Waterproof EDC sling bag keeps your gadgets safe

If you are searching for a way to keep your valuable gadgets safe from harm when adventuring outdoors, you may be interested in a new modular EDC sling bag which is 100% waterproof and specifically designed for outdoor activities and your daily urban life. The IPX7-rated waterproof sling bag featuring a quick release phone pouch and has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 500 backers on Kickstarter.

EDC waterproof sling bag

The AquaSeal Active EDC bag is constructed from 420D and 600D nylon fabrics with double-sided TPU coating for water resistance and lasting durability. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $119 or £86 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Ready to explore the world? From the sea to the mountains and cities, AquaSeal Active accompanies you on every journey, keeping your essentials dry, safe, and portable at all times. Using the seamless welding technique and professional airtight zippers, this sling bag meets IPX7 immersion waterproof standards.”

Features of the AquaSeal Active bag:

– AquaSeal Active uses top-grade materials from premium brands.

– The body of the bag consists of a highly durable 420D nylon fabric with double-sided waterproof coating.

– The strap adapter and buckles are built from brands like Dura-Flex, making them suitable for all kinds of outdoor sports with excellent wear-resistance.

– The magnetic fasteners are made from the industry leading brand, Fidlock. Along with being easy to use, the locks are very sturdy and extremely secure.

– The extra-wide airtight zippers with stainless steel pull tabs provide additional protection and durability for any type of environment.

Assuming that the AquaSeal Active funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2021. To learn more about the AquaSeal Active waterproof sling bag project checkout the promotional video below.

“Two interchangeable front bags, adjustable straps, and integrated gears make AquaSeal Active a versatile bag for various activities like playing water sports, trekking, biking, skiing, skateboarding, and everyday commuting. Using high quality materials and professional techniques, AquaSeal Active meets IPX7 immersion standards, meaning that it can be submerged up to 3 feet (1 meter) in water for 30 minutes.”

“Full underwater protection and a modular design with universal functionality. The detachable Phone Pouch provides speedy access to your phone, the Main Sling has a compact storage space and various features that are useful in all activities.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the waterproof EDC sling bag, jump over to the official AquaSeal Active crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals