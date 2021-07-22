GreeShow portable outdoor water purifier

Outdoor adventurers and campers looking for an easy way to purify water may be interested in the Greeshow water purifier launched via Kickstarter this week. The purifier is constructed from a medical grade 0.01 micron ultrafiltration filter membrane and an activated carbon fibre to deliver an effective, safe, and reliable water purifying to help you stay hydrated.

The water purifier can effectively filter viruses and bacteria, parasites, E. coli, staphylococci, as well as heavy metals, significantly improving the quality of the water you drick and cook with thanks to its five stage filtration process.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $88 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates). If the GreeShow campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around September 2021. To learn more about the GreeShow outdoor water purifier project view the promotional video below.

“Whether you’re a frequent traveler or an outdoors enthusiast, you know that clean water is often not easy to find. At the same time, you also know that, as much as your home’s water supply and infrastructure are generally working well, an emergency situation could arise at any time, leaving you with no water. “

“You can seamlessly start your GreeShow Water Purifier by simply pressing a key. The automatic filtration process is initiated and runs in an effortless way. Other than filling it with the water you want to clean, you don’t need to do anything else. Just drink clean water when you need it!”

“As long as the water you fill it with is relatively clean, GreeShow Water Purifier can filter up to 500~600mL of water per minute. You can keep it working for up to 30 minutes without seeing it overheating, which means you can get dozens of liters of water per usage, seamlessly and reliably.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the outdoor water purifier, jump over to the official GreeShow crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

