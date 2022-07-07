RKIN U1 five stage water filter requires no installation

The team of engineers and designers at RKIN have created a new 5 stage water filter system that requires no installation and can be positioned anywhere. Featuring both hot and cold water filtering the compact design allows you to control water temperature and removes impurities from your water.

The advanced water filter system features a first stage sediment filter, followed by a second stage activated carbon filter. The third stage uses reverse osmosis to filter any impurities from your water and blocking virtually all harmful contaminants. Stage 4 uses an alkaline post filter and stage 5 features hydrogen infusion which creates antioxidant hydrogen enriched water if desired and can be easily turned off if preferred.

5 stage water filter

“Want an advanced water filter system, but don’t want to deal with messy hoses, leaky diverter valves and clunky installation? Meet U1 by RKIN. It’s a sleek, zero-installation water filter that uses reverse osmosis, UV, and hydrogen technologies to transform ordinary tap water into pure, healthy, and delicious drinking water. It has an advanced filtration system that’s made up of five stages to give you the purest, most delicious drinking water imaginable, unlike other water filter systems on the market. Plus, you can choose your water’s temperature (hot or cold!), thanks to the temperature control system!”

Assuming that the RKIN U1 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the RKIN U1 water filter project view the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $439 or £368 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We want you to have the best quality water in your home. That’s why U1 has an advanced filtration system with five stages. It removes up to 99% of all contaminants, including Fluoride, Chlorine, heavy metals like lead, and more. Plus, U1 has an intelligent touch control panel, so you can easily see the status of your filter. It also has a UV Light that keeps water fresh when the system is not in use.”

“U1 has a customizable default water temperature setting so that your water is always set to the temperature of your liking. Plus, there’s an instant hot water option that’s perfect for baby formula, tea, instant coffee, and more!”

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the water filter, jump over to the official RKIN U1 crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

