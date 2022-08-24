watchOS 9 Beta 7 in action (Video)

Apple has released a number of new betas this week, this includes watchOS 9 Beta 7 for the Apple Watch, iOS 16 beta 7, iPadOS 16.1 beta 1, and more.

We previously saw a video of the new iOS 16 beta 7 in action and now we get to find out more details about the new watchOS 9 beta 7.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 9 beta 7 software in action and the changes and new features that are coming to the Apple Watch.

WatchOS 7 will bring a range of new features to the Apple Watch, this includes some new sleep tracking features which are much more comprehensive than the current features. This will include the ability to track Deep Sleep, Core, REM sleep, and more.

There is also a range of new fitness tracking features coming to the Apple Watch, this includes new workouts for triathlon, swimming, running, and more, there will also be support for streaming to third-party TVs.

We are expecting Apple to release watchOS 7 sometime in September along with the new Apple Watch, there will be two models of the Apple Watch this year. The Apple Watch Series 8 and the new Apple Watch Pro. The new watchOS 9 beta is now available for developers to try out, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website.

