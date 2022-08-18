watchOS 8.7.1 software update released Apple Watch Series 3

As well as new updates for the iPhone and iPad, Apple also released some other updates, one of those was watchOS 8.7.1 for the Apple Watch Series 3. This update is not available for other models of the Apple Watch.

This new software update for the Apple Watch comes with some bug fixes and some security updates, exactly what is included in the update is not known as yet.

the new watchOS 8.7.1 software update can be installed from the Appl Watch app on your iPhone, you will need to ensure that your Apple Watch is charged to at least 50 percent.

To install the update on your device, please your Apple Watch on its charger and then open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone. Then go to General and Software update. You will need to ensure that you have installed the iOS 15.6.1 update on your iPhone before installing the Apple Watch update.

We were not expecting to see another software update before the release of watchOS 9 which is expected to happen next month.

Apple will be launching watchOS 9 along with the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro in September. We will also get to see the four new iPhone 14 models at the same time. We heard earlier today that the iPhone 14 event may take place on the 7th of September.

