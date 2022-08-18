iPhone 14 to be unveiled September 7th

It looks like we have a possible date for the launch of the new iPhone 14 range, the handset will be made official at a press event on the 7th of September. The news comes from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

We can also expect to see the new Apple Watch Series 8 and the Apple Watch Pro at the same event, we may also get to see some new AirPods at the event.

Apple will launch four new iPhones this year, the iPhone 14 will come with a 6.1-inch display and the iPhone 14 Max will have a 6.7-inch display, both handsets will have a notch and are rumored to use a version of the Apple A15 Bionic processor.

The iPhone 14 Pro will feature a 6.1-inch display without a notch and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 6.7-inch notch-less display, both devices will come with the new Apple A16 Bionic processor.

If the iPhone event is scheduled for the 7th of September, that would mean that Apple would start to take pre-orders of the new iPhones on the 9th of September and the handset would launch the following Friday on the 14th of September.

As soon as we get some confirmation on exactly when the new iPhone 14 event will take place and when it will go on sale, we will let you know.

Source Bloomberg

