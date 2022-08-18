Apple releases iOS 15.6.1 and iPadOS 15.61.1

Apple has released two new software updates, iOS 15.6.1 for the iPhone and iPadOS 15.6.1 for the iPad, both of these updates are now available to download.

According to the release notes for this new iPhone and iPad updates, these updates come with some important security updates.

Here is a list of the security updates that are included in these latest releases:

Kernel Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. CVE-2022-32894: an anonymous researcher WebKit Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. Description: An out-of-bounds write issue was addressed with improved bounds checking. WebKit Bugzilla: 243557

CVE-2022-32893: an anonymous researcher

The new iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6 software updates are now available to download, you can install them on your device by going to Settings > General > Software update.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Vista Wei

