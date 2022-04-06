watchOS 8.6 beta 1 in action (Video)

Apple recently released a range of new betas, one of them was the new watchOS 8.6 beta 1 for the Apple Watch and now we get to find out more details about the release.

The video below from Half Man Half Tech gives us a look at the new watchOS 8.6 software and the changes and new features that are coming to the Apple Watch.

As we can see from the video there are some minor changes to the Apple Watch with this beta

The new watchOS 8.6 beta 1 is now available for developers to download, Apple also released iOS 15.5 beta 1, iPadOS 15.5 beta 1, and macOS 12.4 Monterey beta 1 at the same time.

As yet we do not have any details on exactly when the new watchOS 8.6 software and the other software updates will be released, as this is only the first beta it will be a while before the final version of the software lands.

Apple are holding their Worldwide Developer Conference on the 6th of June and we may see this software update and the other software updates land before then. We are expecting Apple to release some betas of watchOS 9 and also iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 at WWDC 2022 in June.

Source & Image Credit: Half Man Half Tech

