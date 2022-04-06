Apple releases watchOS 8.6 beta 1

As well as the new iOS 15.5 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.5 beta 1, Apple also release a new beta for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.6 beta.

So far this new beta of watchOS has only been made available to developers, the software is also expected to be made available to public beta testers sometime soon.

The new watchOS 8.6 beta 3 comes a couple of weeks after the release of watchOS 8.5, we also recently had watchOS 8.5.1 which included a range of bug fixes. It is not clear as yet exactly what is included in this new watchOS 8.6 software release, we should have details on that later today.

Developers can now try out the new watchOS 8.6 beta 1 software, you can find out more details over at Apple’s website at the link below.

As yet we do not have any details on when Apple will release watchOS 8.6, as this is the first beta it will be a while before the final version is released. Apple is holding its Worldwide Developer Conference in June and it is possible that these software updates could be released at this event. As soon as we get some information on the exact release date, we will let you know.

Source Apple

