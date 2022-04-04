watchOS 8.5.1, what’s new (Video)

Last week Apple released a wide range of software updates, one of those updates was for the Apple Watch, watchOS 8.5.1.

The watchOS 8.5.1 software update was released around two weeks after the release of watchOS 8.5, now we get to find out more details about the release.

Now we get to have a look at the new watchOS 8.5.1 software update in a new video from Zollotech, let’s find out some more details about this new release.

As we can see from the video this update mainly includes some bug fixes and also some performance improvements for the Apple Watch. You can see the release notes from Apple below.

watchOS 8.5.1 includes security updates and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/HT201222

As well as the new watchOS software update, Apple also released iOS 15.4.1 for the iPhone, iPadOS 15.4.1 for the iPad, macOS 12.3.1 Monterey for the Mac, and tvOS 15.4.1. and HomePodOS 15.4.1.

You can install this new software update on your Apple Watch from the Watch app on your iPhone. You will need to make sure that your Apple Watch is charged to fifty percent and place it on its charger before installing the update.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

