watchOS 8.5 lands on the Apple Watch

As well as the new iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 software updates, Apple has also released watchOS 8.5 for the Apple Watch.

The update brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch, including the ability to authorize purchases on the Apple TV with your Apple Watch and more.

The update also includes the Covid-19 vaccination cards for the Apple Wallet and it comes with a range of bug fixes and performance improvements.

You can see the release notes below.

watchOS 8.5 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including:

Ability to authorize Apple TV purchases and subscriptions

COVID-19 vaccination cards in Apple Wallet now support the EU Digital COVID Certificate format

Updates to irregular heart rhythm notifications designed to improve atrial fibrillation identification. Available in the United States, Chile, Hong Kong, South Africa, and many more regions where the feature is available.

Audio hints in Fitness+ provide you with audio commentary of visually demonstrated moves during workouts.

The new watchOS 8.5 software update is now available to download to the Apple Watch, it can be installed from the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

To install the update your Apple Watch will need to be connected to its charger and the battery will need to be at least 50 percent charged.

Source Apple

