watchOS 8.3 Release Candidate seeded to developers

As well as the new iOS 15.2 Release Candidate, iPadOS 15.2 Release Candidate, and macOS Monterey 12.1 Release Candidate, Apple also released watchOS 8.3 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch.

So far the new watchOS 8.3 Release Candidate software has only been released to developers, it is also expected to be released to Public Beta Testers sometime soon.

The Release Candidate version is basically the final beta release of a software update, assuming there are no issues with this beta then this should be the final version of the software that everyone gets.

The watch 8.3 software update mainly comes with some bug fixes and performance improvements, it does not appear to come with any major new features apart from the Apple Music Voice plan.

Here is what is included in the update:

Apple Music Voice Plan gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri

Support for App Privacy Report to record data and sensor access

Fixes an issue where notifications may interrupt Mindfulness sessions unexpectedly for some users.

We are expecting the new watchOS 8.3 software to be released sometime next week along with the iOS 15.2, iPadOS 15.2, and the macOS Monterey 12.1 software update, as soon as we get some details on when they will be released, we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

