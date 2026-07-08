Apple Just Dropped watchOS 27 Beta 3 : and Siri AI is Finally on Your Wrist

The release of watchOS 27 Beta 3 brings a host of updates designed to enhance the Apple Watch’s functionality, usability, and integration with advanced technologies. With improvements spanning smarter Siri AI, offline maps, and car location tracking, this update focuses on making the Apple Watch more practical and intuitive. However, certain features, such as the Walkie-Talkie app, have been removed, reflecting Apple’s evolving priorities toward performance and utility. The video below from HotshotTek gives us more details.

Siri AI: Smarter, Faster, and More Intuitive

The Siri AI in watchOS 27 Beta 3 introduces significant advancements, making it a more capable and responsive assistant. These updates aim to improve how users interact with Siri on their Apple Watch:

A refreshed animation for Siri, now consistent with the interface seen in iPhone CarPlay, ensures a unified experience across Apple’s ecosystem.

A dedicated Siri app is now available in the app layout, allowing for quicker and more direct access to the assistant.

Enhanced follow-up dialogue enables Siri to maintain context across multiple queries, facilitating smoother and more natural conversations.

New settings allow users to offload the Siri app or configure additional options, though these features remain in beta and may evolve further.

These updates make Siri more effective for tasks that require ongoing context, such as step-by-step instructions or managing multiple queries, enhancing its role as a digital assistant.

Offline Maps: Navigation Without Connectivity

For the first time, Apple Watch users can access offline maps directly on their devices, a feature that significantly boosts the watch’s independence and utility. With this update, users can:

Download, view and delete maps directly on the Apple Watch without relying on an iPhone.

Navigate through remote areas or urban locations with limited connectivity, making sure to have uninterrupted access to navigation tools.

Adjust map settings and manage storage preferences directly from the watch for added convenience.

This feature integrates seamlessly into the Apple Maps app, making the Apple Watch a more versatile tool for navigation, particularly in scenarios where connectivity is unreliable or unavailable.

Car Location Tracking: Simplifying Everyday Tasks

The new car location tracking feature in watchOS 27 Beta 3 adds a layer of convenience for users. When the Apple Watch disconnects from CarPlay, it automatically records the last known location of the vehicle. This information can be accessed through the Smart Stack complication, allowing users to quickly navigate back to their parked car.

This feature is especially beneficial in crowded parking lots or unfamiliar areas, reducing the hassle of locating your vehicle and enhancing the watch’s practicality for daily use.

New Watch Faces and Visual Enhancements

watchOS 27 Beta 3 introduces exclusive watch faces tailored for the Apple Watch Ultra, including updates to the Waypoint face. These new options allow users to further personalize their devices, aligning with individual preferences and styles.

Additionally, subtle visual enhancements, such as refined liquid glass effects, improve the overall aesthetic and functionality of the watch. For instance, smoother transitions in apps like the Camera app contribute to a more polished and immersive user experience. These updates underscore Apple’s commitment to blending design with usability.

App Management: Simplified but Less Intuitive

Changes to app management in watchOS 27 Beta 3 aim to streamline processes, though they may require some adjustment for users. Key changes include:

To force-close apps, users must now press and hold both the power button and the digital crown simultaneously.

The removal of the app switcher makes managing multiple apps less intuitive, potentially slowing down multitasking.

While these changes reflect Apple’s efforts to refine the interface and focus on essential functionalities, they may initially feel less user-friendly for those accustomed to previous methods.

Removed Features: Farewell to Walkie-Talkie

One of the more notable changes in watchOS 27 Beta 3 is the removal of the Walkie-Talkie app. Once a distinctive feature of the Apple Watch, it has been permanently discontinued. This decision aligns with Apple’s strategy to streamline the device’s capabilities, focusing on features with broader utility and adoption.

Performance Enhancements and System Improvements

watchOS 27 Beta 3 delivers several performance upgrades, making sure a smoother and more efficient user experience. Key improvements include:

Faster app launches and more fluid animations, reducing wait times and enhancing responsiveness.

Minimized system lag, providing a more seamless experience across the watch’s interface.

Minor visual tweaks to notifications and activity tracking, improving both usability and aesthetics.

These enhancements contribute to a more polished and enjoyable experience, reinforcing the Apple Watch’s reputation as a reliable and high-performing device.

Refining the Apple Watch Experience

watchOS 27 Beta 3 represents a thoughtful evolution of the Apple Watch, combining advanced technologies with practical improvements. From the smarter Siri AI and offline maps to car location tracking and exclusive watch faces, the update emphasizes usability and personalization. While the removal of features like the Walkie-Talkie app may disappoint some users, the overall focus on performance, functionality, and design ensures that the Apple Watch continues to meet the needs of its diverse user base.

Unlock more potential in watchOS 27 by reading the previous articles we have written.

Source & Image Credit: HotshotTek



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