Apple has released watchOS 10.3 Release Candidate for the Apple Watch to developers, the software should be the last beta of watchOS 10.3, assuming that no issues are found in this new beta.

As well as the new Release Candidate of watchOS 10.3, Apple also released iOS 17.3 Release Candidate for the iPhone, macOS Sonoma 14.3 Release Candidate for the Mac, and iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidate for the iPad.

This new beta of Apple’s watchOS 10.3 brings a range of new features to the Apple Watch and includes a range of bug fixes and performance improvements, you can see the release notes below.

watchOS 10.3 includes new features, improvements, and bug fixes, including new Unity Bloom watch face to honor Black history and culture in celebration of Black History Month.

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website:

https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

Apple is expected to release the final version of its watchOS 10.3 software next week, along with iOS 17.3, iPadOS 17.3 and macOS Sonoma 14.3, the new watchOS 10.3 Release Candidate is now available for developers to test out, you can find out more details at the link below. We will let you know as soon as we get some details on the exact release date for these software updates.

Source Apple

Image Credit: Nat Weerawong



