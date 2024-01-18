macOS Sonoma 14.3 Release Candidate released to developers

Apple has released macOS Sonoma 14.3 Release Candidate for the Mac to developers, they also released iPadOS 17.3 Release Candidate for the iPad and iOS 17.3 Release Candidate for the iPhone.

The new macOS Sonoma 14.3 Release Candidate should be the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.3, assuming that no issues are found in this release and it brings some new features to the Mac, including Collaborative Playlists for Apple Music and more.

Here are the release notes from Apple:

macOS Sonoma 14.3 introduces enhancements to Apple Music, as well as other features, bug fixes, and security updates for your Mac.

• Collaborate on playlists in Apple Music allows you to invite friends to join your playlist and everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs

• Emoji reactions can be added to any track in a collaborative playlist in

Apple Music

• AppleCare & Warranty in Settings shows your coverage for all devices signed in with your Apple ID

Some features may not be available for all regions, or on all

Apple devices.

For detailed information about the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222

We are expecting the final version of macOS Sonoma 14.3 to be released to everyone next week, you can find out more information about the new macOS Sonoma 14.3 Release Candidate over at Apple’s developer website at the link below.

