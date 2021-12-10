Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 Game Awards 2021 trailer

During this week’s Game Awards 2021 a new trailer has been released for the upcoming Warhammer 40,000 Space Marine 2 game, providing a glimpse of what you can expect from the storyline, location and characters. “The legendary franchise returns for a spectacular, action-packed experience, bringing the Warhammer 40,000 universe to life like never before“.

“Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are proud to announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the new third-person action title from the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game.”

“The legendary franchise returns for a spectacular, action-packed experience, bringing the Warhammer 40,000 universe to life like never before on Xbox Series X|S. Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive are proud to announce Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, the new third-person action title from the cult-classic Space Marine franchise which recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the original game.

Unveiled at this year’s Game Awards, the world premiere reveal trailer of Space Marine 2 heralds the next installment for Captain Titus and mankind’s ultimate protectors, complete with a glimpse of brutal gameplay action. Heed the call of battle. For there is only war.”

“The galaxy is in peril. Entire worlds are falling. The Imperium needs you. Embody the superhuman skill and brutality of a Space Marine, the greatest of the Emperor’s warriors, with Clive Standen (Vikings, Taken) as the iconic Captain Titus. Unleash deadly abilities and an arsenal of devastating weaponry to obliterate the relentless Tyranid hordes. Hold at bay the horrors of the galaxy in epic battles on far-flung planets. Uncover dark secrets and drive back the everlasting night to prove your ultimate loyalty to humanity.”

