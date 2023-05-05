Wallet of Holding Eldritch Edition by Gametee

If you missed out on the original Kickstarter campaign for the first generation Wallet of Holding by Gametee. You will be pleased to know that it has once again taken to Kickstarter and already blasted past its required pledge goal would still 27 days remaining. Each wallet is equipped with a variety of standard features that include four Satin Lined Multipurpose Pockets, Including two Hidden Compartments, Fully Lined and Zippered Coin Pouch and Transparent ID / Photocard Slot, Internal Card Holder for Multiple Cards, Regular Use Card Holder at Rear, Expandable Strap for Pen, Dice, or both, 32 Page Lined Notebook, Brass Removable Money Clip / Page Marker, Integrated dice tray and Smooth-Running YKK Zip.

– Premium Grade-One Italian Leather, Hand-Crafted and Finished to Exacting Standards

– Pragmatic Design carries everything you require for Game, Travel, Work and Play.

– Versatile in a Variety of Styles – Optimise for your Lifestyle and Everyday Carry

– Can Contain Everything You Require to Run a DND 5e or similar Gaming Session

– Trusted, Reliable, Global Brand – You Can Depend on us to Fulfill Your Rewards Quickly and Efficiently.

Early bird bonuses are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $53 or £45 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The original Wallet of Holding is in the top ten of Most Funded Leather Wallets on Kickstarter – of all tilne. As we celebrate our tenth anniversary, we invite you to revisit the robust, practical, and well-loved Wallet of Holding in an entirely new variant… Meticulously hand-crafted using smooth, butter-soft premium leather, the Wallet of Holding brings you the best of British Design sensibilities from our acclaimed Studio. Minimalist wallets are a good concept. But for your busy life, you require a Wallet that does not compromise on functionality and usefulness and can meet your realistic needs, whether travelling, commuting or gaming.”

“What made the original Wallet of Holding such a staggering success? Simply put, the marvellous capacity which no other similar sized Wallet can offer while remaining streamlined and compact. The Wallet of Holding: Eldritch Edition features an all-new frontispiece design, inspired by the Cthulhu mythos and cosmic horror; beautifully hand-drawn, and expertly debossed onto grade-one leather in three colours; Eldritch Green, Carcosa Tan, and Spiral Black.”

If the Eldritch Edition crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2023. To learn more about the Eldritch Edition Wallet of Holding project study the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and spec sheet for the Wallet of Holding, jump over to the official Eldritch Edition crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

