DecaMove virtual reality locomotion controller preorders pass $350k



The DecaMove VR locomotion device has raised over $350,000 of preorders and supports SteamVR-compatible headsets, including Valve Index, Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest (via Link), HP Reverb G2, HTC Vive/Pro, HTC Cosmos, Samsung Odyssey, and DecaGear 1.

Prices start from $59 and worldwide shipping is expected to start sometime during June 2021. After the preorder campaign is finished price will rise to $69 and the device will be available via retailers worldwide during January 2022. Features include :

– Free your head to spectate around and your hands for interaction

– Naturally navigate with your hip

– Available on a platform level – most SteamVR games are supported

“This little accessory allows you to navigate with your body, freeing your hands for interaction and your head to spectate around freely,” the company says its website. “Hip based navigation is natural, it brings immersiveness to the next level and also helps to reduce motion sickness. It contributes to the overall posture of your in-game character and will send haptic feedback when you get hit.”

Source : Deca : Road to VR

