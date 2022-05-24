Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 unveiled

Volkswagen is celebrating 20 years of their Touareg SUB with a special edition model, the Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20.

The new Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 will be available next month and prices for this new SUV start at €77,530.

20 years ago, Volkswagen took the bold step into a new segment with the stylish Touareg. Since then, the company’s premium SUV has firmly established itself in the respective markets and has become an outstanding success. More than one million units have been sold up to the present day – an impressive figure in the SUV C-segment. Modern optional features such as Travel Assist and the Innovision Cockpit with 15” infotainment system display (standard in the Touareg “EDITION 20”) ensure even greater comfort and maximum connectivity. Technologically sophisticated running gear innovations such as the optional air suspension and roll compensation increase the vehicle dynamics and make the Touareg much easier to handle than its size might suggest.

The distinguishing features of the new special-edition model include the completely new paintwork in Meloe Blue as well as the high-gloss polished 20-inch Bogota wheels, which are only available for the anniversary model. The expressive exterior design is rounded off by darkened side and rear windows, LED tail lights with cherry red tint, and an “EDITION 20” badge on the B-pillar. The wheel arches and diffuser additionally have a Black Glossy paint finish.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen Touareg EDITION 20 over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source Volkswagen

