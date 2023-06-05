Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB announced

Volkswagen has unveiled a new version of its ID Buzz, the Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB or Long Wheel Base and the vehicle comes with a total of seven seats, it will make its worldwide premiere at the VW Bus Festival in Hanover from June 23 to 25.

The car will be available in Europe and North America with an 85 kWh battery and a 210 kW electric motor, it will have room for up to seven people and also come with a large luggage compartment and more.

A vehicle like a rock song. Good vibrations. Whenever it appears, people smile: the ID.Buzz. The icon among electric vehicles. The latest addition to the family is now here: the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase. It is “Made in Germany” for Europe – as well as for Canada and the US. Because Volkswagen is starting the comeback of the VW bus in North America with the ID. Buzz with long wheelbase. The world premiere will also take place there on June 2, at surfer hotspot Huntington Beach, on the Pacific Coast Highway near Los Angeles. The vehicle will be revealed as part of the largest VW Bus festival in the USA as a tribute to the fans and the country. At the same time, America will welcome the ID. Buzz with a generous gesture: from New York to San Francisco, June 2 will in future be celebrated as a holiday, “Volkswagen Bus Day”. This bus tour will continue in Germany in just three weeks with the European debut of the long ID. Buzz. The date and location are also perfect: June 23 to 25 at the international VW Bus Festival in Hanover – Europe’s largest VW Bus meetup.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen ID Buzz LWB over at Volkswagen at the link below, as yet there are no details on how much this new model will retail for.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals