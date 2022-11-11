Volkswagen ID Buzz gets innovative driver assistance systems

The Volkswagen ID Buzz will come with a range of innovative driver assistance systems, this will include assisted lane changing which uses swarm data, this is called Travel Assist. We have already seen a range of functions the vehicle will come with.

There is also Park Assist Plus which will learn from your parking maneuvers and it can then repeat these on its own.

is being introduced with new intelligent assistance systems that can make driving even more convenient and also increase safety. This is in line with Volkswagen’s commitment to make the latest technologies accessible to a wide customer base early on.

“In the ID. Buzz, iconic design meets innovative technology, and this is reflected in new convenience and assistance systems. We are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist,” explains Kai Grünitz, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development. “This is in line with Volkswagen’s commitment to offer premium technology and innovations in as many models as possible.”

Source Volkswagen





