Volkswagen ID Buzz, more details revealed

We first saw the new Volkswagen ID Buzz back in March and now the car is going on sale and VW have revealed more details about their new EV camper van.

The ID. Buzz reflects a new era for motoring. Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has already begun sales in Europe and the first vehicles will be delivered to their owners this Fall. There are two versions: the ID. Buzz2 MPV and the ID Buzz Cargo1 van. The ID. Buzz is an avant-garde vehicle for families, active people and businesses.

The style is clear: iconic, powerful and friendly. The tight overhangs of the aerodynamic body (c d 0.29) correspond visually with the agile drive characteristics. The 150 kW (201 horsepower) electric motor makes its maximum torque of 310 Nm (229 lb-ft) immediately available. Thanks to the rear-wheel drivetrain (as in the original T1 Bus), the steering is also free of any influence from the drive system. The 77-kWh (net) battery is integrated deep within the vehicle floor to help to lower the center of gravity and reduces roll to a minimum. The weight is spread centrally within the vehicle, thus ensuring neutral handling. All of this, as well as a tight turning circle of just 11.1 meters (36.4 ft), makes the ID. Buzz the ideal vehicle for city driving as well.

You can find out more information about the new 2022 Volkswagen ID Buzz over at the Volkswagen website at the link below.

Source VW

