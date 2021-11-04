Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX unveiled

Volkswagen has unveiled its latest electric vehicles, the Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX, the new ID.5 is the first electric coupe from VW.

The new Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX come with dual-motor all-wheel-drive technology and both models are carbon-neutral when they are delivered to customers.

“The ID.5 is electric, sporty and elegant. Our premium SUV coupé with all-electric drive marks another milestone in our ACCELERATE strategy,” says Ralf Brandstätter, brand CEO. “It offers locally carbon-neutral driving enjoyment for a discerning customer group. We are breaking into a completely new market segment with this model.”

Elegant and dynamic design, outstanding aerodynamics, extensive range. The new ID.5 and the sporty ID.5 GTX with dual-motor all-wheel drive are the new, long-range top models in the ID. family. Like all ID. models, Volkswagen’s first e-SUV coupé is based on the Volkswagen modular electric drive matrix (MEB).

“The ID.5 is the body style of the future: aerodynamic, expressive, sporty and, thanks to MEB, with short overhangs,” says Jozef Kabaň, Head of Volkswagen Design. “That’s how we have been able to ensure a spacious interior despite the dynamic roof line – this simply wasn’t possible before.”

The new software generation 3.0 allows for over-the-air updates and activation of additional functions, so that the ID.5 can stay up-to-date for a long time. Innovative assistance systems such as Travel Assist with swarm data allow for an even more relaxed and predictive driving experience. The new optional Park Assist Plus with memory function will take care of personalised parking processes on request.

You can find out more information about the new Volkswagen ID.5 and ID.5 GTX over at VW at the link below.

Source VW

