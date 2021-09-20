Volkswagen ID cars to get over the air updates

Volkswagen has announced that its range of ID cards will get over the air updates to bring new functions and changes to the cars.

The updates will be released for the Volkswagen ID.3, ID.4 and ID.4 GTX, these updates are being released to everyone. Previously the software updates were only available as part of a testing program.

The Over-the-Air Updates are being developed in close collaboration with CARIAD, the Volkswagen Group’s software company. “The new updates are a central functionality of the digital, connected car. They will quickly become normal for our customers, in the same way as they have for their smartphones,” says Thomas Ulbrich, Member of the Board of Management for Technical Development. “Software development is iterative and fast. We work in short cycles, like a tech company, and provide updates to our customers at correspondingly short intervals.”

Volkswagen also wants to stay in touch with its customers after selling or leasing the car, to provide digital services. “Vehicles that always have the latest software on board can provide an excellent digital customer experience and are therefore of the utmost importance for our future success,” adds Ulbrich. “Thanks to regular updates, the car will not just remain up-to-date – it will become even better.”

You can find out more details about these over the air software updates for the Volkswagen ID models at the link below.

Source VW

