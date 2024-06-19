New Volkswagen Golf GTI and Golf GTE Now Available

Volkswagen has recently unveiled the latest versions of its iconic Golf models, the GTI and GTE, for the UK market. These new models aim to deliver a perfect combination of performance, advanced technology, and sleek design. The GTI is a powerhouse packed with enhanced features, while the GTE offers an efficient yet dynamic driving experience thanks to its plug-in hybrid technology.

GTI: A Performance Powerhouse

The new Volkswagen GTI is a true performance beast, boasting an impressive 265 PS, which is a significant 20 PS increase compared to its predecessor. This extra power allows the GTI to accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in a mere 5.9 seconds, making it a thrilling ride for performance enthusiasts. The GTI also features Volkswagen’s innovative IQ.LIGHT LED matrix headlights, provide exceptional visibility and add to the car’s modern aesthetic.

Inside, the GTI showcases a completely revamped infotainment system, featuring a large 12.9-inch touchscreen that offers intuitive control over various functions. The system also includes the latest Volkswagen IDA voice assistant with ChatGPT integration, allowing for seamless voice commands and a more personalized driving experience. The interior is further enhanced by premium sports seats adorned with the distinctive GTI check pattern and red decorative stitching, adding a touch of sportiness and sophistication.

GTE: Efficient and Dynamic

For those seeking a more eco-friendly option without compromising on performance, the Golf GTE is the perfect choice. This plug-in hybrid model combines a powerful engine with an efficient electric motor, delivering an impressive total output of 272 PS. The GTE is equipped with a 19.7 kWh battery, which allows for an electric-only range of up to 82 miles, making it ideal for daily commutes and short trips.

The GTE supports both DC and AC charging, with a maximum charging capacity of 40 kW for DC and 11 kW for AC. This means that the battery can be quickly recharged, ensuring that the car is always ready to go when needed. Despite its focus on efficiency, the GTE does not compromise on performance, offering a dynamic and engaging driving experience that is sure to impress.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

In addition to their impressive performance and efficiency, the new Golf models also feature a range of advanced driver assistance systems designed to enhance safety and convenience. These include Lane Assist, which helps keep the car centered in its lane, Traffic Jam Assist, which makes driving in heavy traffic less stressful, and Emergency Assist, which can automatically bring the car to a stop in case of an emergency.

The new infotainment system and voice assistant integration also offer a glimpse into the future of in-car technology, providing a more connected and personalized driving experience. With these advanced features, Volkswagen aims to set a new standard in the compact car segment, offering a perfect blend of performance, efficiency, and innovative technology.

Pricing and Availability

The new Golf GTI is available for order from 20 June, with a starting price of £38,900 RRP, including VAT. For those interested in the plug-in hybrid Golf eHybrid models, both the Style and GTE trims can be ordered from 27 June. The Style eHybrid starts at £36,760 RRP, while the GTE is priced at £39,750 RRP, both including VAT.

Source VW



