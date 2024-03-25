Volkswagen Passat gets two new plug-in hybrid models

Volkswagen has announced that it is expanding its Passat range with two new plug-in hybrid models, these include 150 kW or 204 PS and 200 kW or 272 PS, and pricing for these two new models starts at €41,745.

Both of these new models come with an all-electric range of up to 120 km and there will also be two more TDI models launching as well, the Passat TDI with 90 kW or 122ps or another new TDI with 142 kW or 193 PS.

Plug-in hybrid drive with 150 kW and 200 kW. The two Passat eHybrid models have one of the world’s most modern plug-in hybrid drive systems on board. An 85 kW electric motor is combined with a 110 kW (150 PS) or 130 kW (177 PS) high-tech turbocharged petrol engine (1.5 TSI evo2). As both Passat eHybrids permit an electric range of up to 120 km, they often become electric cars in everyday life. This is all the more true as their 19.7 kWh battery takes on new energy with a charging capacity of 11 kW at an AC wall box and up to 50 kW at DC quick-charging stations. Both eHybrid models are also ideal long-distance vehicles thanks to their long combined ranges. The Passat eHybrid with 150 kW (204 PS) system power (350 Nm system torque) can be configured at prices from 50,320 euros and in the Passat, Business and Elegance equipment lines. The 200 kW (272 PS) version has a system torque of 400 Nm, starts at 62,330 euros and can be ordered together with the Elegance and R-Line specifications.

You can find out more information about all of the new Volkswagen Passat models over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, both of these new plug-in hybrid models are now available to pre-order.

Source Volkswagen



