New Volkswagen Passat now available in the UK from £38,480 OTR

Volkswagen has revealed that the new Volkswagen Passat is now available in the UK from £38,400 on the road, and there are three different models in the range, including R-Line trim. Elegance trim and Life, trim.

Pricing for the Life models starts at £38,480 ion the road, the Elegance models start at £41,580 and the R-Line models start at £42,830, there are several different power options available.

The new Passat is the most aerodynamic Volkswagen estate the company has produced so far. Its coefficient of drag (Cd) is just 0.25 – lower than many sports cars – making this a particularly economical and cost-effective choice for anyone looking for a modern estate car.

The sleek architecture and proportions of the Passat have clearly changed: the surfaces are more sculptural, the lines more dynamic and the dimensions larger. The wheelbase is 50 mm longer than the previous Passat Estate (2,841 mm), the car is 144 mm longer (4,917 mm), and the width has increased by 20 mm to 1,852 mm. Meanwhile, the height (with aerial) is almost unchanged at 1,506 mm.

The car is built on the latest version of Volkswagen Group’s hugely successful modular transverse matrix platform, MQB evo, which allows for a host of new systems to be included and is being used also for the new Tiguan.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Volkswagen Passat over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, the car is now available to buy in the UK.

Source Volkswagen



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals