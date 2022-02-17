Volkswagen adds new factory-backed GTI accessories

One of the more popular Volkswagen sports cars for enthusiasts is the VW GTI. The automaker has confirmed that it’s adding new factory-backed accessories for the 2022 GTI to customize the vehicle’s exterior appearance. VW is working with a tuner called Oettinger on a body kit that gives the vehicle a more aggressive look.

GTI buyers can order a body kit that adds a front splitter, roof-mounted spoiler, and a rear diffuser to the car. The body kit can be painted and installed by a VW dealer or a third party. Another component is door mirror caps with integrated sequential LED turn lights from Osram.

Authorized VW dealers can install the turn signals, and no modifications are required to the electronics to operate. Another option is a set of self-leveling wheel center caps designed to keep the GTI logo upright while the car is moving. The accessories are on sale now, with the splitter priced at $510, spoiler at $510, and diffuser at $591. The LED turn signals or $265 plus labor, and the center caps are $181.

