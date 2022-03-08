Vodafone to offer free connectivity to refugees arriving in the UK from Ukraine

Vodafone has announced that it is looking to help refugees from Ukraine who are arriving in the UK. The company will do this through charities.connected initiative.

It has also announced that will donate 3,000 smartphones to refugees from Ukraine and it is also donating power banks and more.

In addition to making all calls and texts to and from Ukraine free of charge for UK customers, the company has partnered with the British Red Cross, and will match-fund donations to the Disasters Emergency committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal that are made through the charity.

People can donate any amount via this tracked link, or £10 by texting VODAFONE to 70141*. Every donation will be automatically match funded up to £250,000 and 100% of donations will go to the appeal.

Vodafone will also offer free connectivity to 200,000 refugees arriving in the UK from Ukraine as part of the company’s charities.connected initiative, and is launching Tech Appeal for refugees with a donation of 3,000 smartphones (connectivity included) and 1,000 portable power banks, together worth more than £1m.

You can find out more details about what Vodafone is going at the link below, the company will also match donations up to £250,000.

Source Vodafone

