Vodafone is the UK’s largest full-fibre broadband provider

Vodafone has announced that it is now the UK’s largest full-fibre broadband provider, the company has said that it has now overtaken BT in the UK.

Vodafone has overtaken BT to become Britain’s largest Full Fibre broadband provider, with its Full Fibre plans now available to more than eight million homes. The shift comes as BT confirms** its reduced focus on Full Fibre broadband.

According to Ofcom, Full Fibre is five times more reliable than copper broadband. Vodafone has been investing in this technology since 2016 and delivering a product up to 25x faster than its standard broadband.

Vodafone’s Full Fibre plans range from 36Mbps up to 910Mbps download speed, and can save customers hundreds of pounds versus equivalent BT plans, both provided by Openreach – vital savings during the cost-of-living crisis. Vodafone’s fastest 910Mbps Full Fibre plan is £10.99 a month cheaper than BT’s equivalent, and could save customers over £200 over the course of their broadband contract

