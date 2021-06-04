Vivo Y70t smartphone gets official

Vivo has launched its new Android smartphone, the Vivo Y70t and the handset comes with a 6.53 inch IPS LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset comes with a Samsung Exynos 880 mobile processor and a choice of 6GB or 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

If you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion and it comes with an 8 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel camera with a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and Android 10 and FuntouchOS 10.5, pricing for the device starts at CNY 1,499 which is $235 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

