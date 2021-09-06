Vivo X70 specifications revealed

We recently heard some specifications on the new Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone and now we have details on another device in the range, the Vivo X70.

It looks like China Telecom has leaked the specifications for the three new handsets in the range, this includes the X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+.

The Vivo X70 will comes with a 6.56 inch AMOLED display that will feature a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution.

The handset will be powered by a Samsung Exynos 1080 mobile processor and it is expected to be available with a range of RAM and storage options.

The device will come with a 4400 mAh battery and 44W fast charging, it will also come with Android 11 and a range of cameras.

This will include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for taking Selfies and making video calls, on the back there will be a 40 megapixel wide angle camera, a 12 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 12 megapixel portrait camera.

The X70 will have very similar specifications, the main differences will be the cameras, it will come with the same Selfie camera. On the back there will be a 50 megapixel main camera, 12 megapixel ultrawide, 12 megapixel portrait and an 8 megapixel telephoto camera.

Vivo will be making their new X70 range of smartphone official later this week at a press event on the 9th of September.

Source Vivo

