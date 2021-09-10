Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone gets official

We have heard lots of rumors about the new Vivo X70 Pro+ smartphone and now the handset is official and the device comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display.

The resolution on the display is QHD+ of 3,200 x 1440 pixels and the device also comes with HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

There are also two different storage options, 256GB and 512GB, there is no microSD card slot on this device.

The handset is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery and it also comes with 55W fast charging, plus 50W fast wireless charging.

The new Vivo X70 Pro+ has a range of cameras, this include a 32 megapixel front facing camera which is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies.

On the rear of the handset there is a quad camera setup, this is made up of a 50 megapixel wide camera, an 8 megapixel periscope camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera.

The new Vivo X70 smartphone will go on sale in China later this month, prices will start at CNY 5,500 which is about $850 and it will come in colors including, black, orange and blue.

Source GSM Arena

