Vivo X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ headed to India 30th of September

The new Vivo X70 Pro+smartphone was made official recently and now Vivo has revealed that the handset is headed to India later this month.

Vivo will be launching both their X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ smartphones in India on the 30th of September.

As a reminder the X70 Pro+ comes with a 6.78 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3,200 x 1440 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ mobile processor and it will come with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of non expandable storage.

The device comes with a range of high end cameras, there is a single Selfie camera on the front and four cameras on the back.

The four rear cameras include a a 50 megapixel wide camera, an 8 megapixel periscope camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto camera and a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

As yet there are no details on how much the new Vivo V70, V70 Pro and V70 Pro+ smartphones will cost in India, we will have more details later this month.

