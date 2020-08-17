Vivo iQoo 5 and iQoo 5 Pro smartphones unveiled

Vivo has launched two new gaming smartphones the iQoo 5 and iQoo 5 Pro and both handsets share similar specifications.

The iQoo 5 Pro comes with a curved 6.56 inch Full HD+ AMOLED display that features a resolution of 2,376 x 1080 pixels and it has a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage.

On the front of the handset there is a 16 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 50 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel ultra wide camera and an 13 megapixel camera. The handset also comes with a 4000 mAh battery and 120W fast charging

The iQoo 5 comes with 6.56 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a Snapdragon 865 and up to 12GB of RAM.

The cameras on the handsets are slight different, the iQoo 5 comes with a 6 megapixel camera for Selfies, on the back of the device there is a 50 megapixel main camera, plus an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and an 13 megapixel camera.

Pricing for the new iQoo 5 starts at 3,998 Yuan about $576 and the iQoo Pro 4,998 Yuan which is about $720.

