New Vivaldi 6.0 browser released with Workspaces, Custom Icons and more

The engineers and designers responsible for creating the excellent Vivaldi browser have this week rolled out a new major release in the form of Vivaldi 6.0. Bringing with it a wealth of new features including Workspaces, a way to separate tabs into different sections to help you stay more focused and organized. Vivaldi 6.0 also features new Custom Icons in Themes allowing you to customize the look of the browser and personalize the Vivaldi browser interface to your exact preferences.

Vivaldi 6.0 browser

“Today, we are thrilled to share new features – Custom Icons and Workspaces – that will change the way you experience Vivaldi on your desktop. With the release of 6.0, our powerful and personal browser goes even further. The all-new Custom Icons in Themes allow you to radically alter the look of the browser and personalize the interface like never before. Workspaces take our unique tab management functionality even higher. It lets you organize your tabs by category into separate workspaces and switch easily between them. The ability to use Tab Stacks (groups) and split-screen view within Workspaces makes working with tabs way more fun and focused.”

“We want you to see Vivaldi as your home on the internet, so it should reflect your personality, preferences, and needs. Providing a browser with ultimate freedom and flexibility is at the heart of what we do. Workspaces and the next-level user interface customization will give people a browser experience that is special and truly unique. Vivaldi has everything you need to create an online haven, your dream home on the internet. Just pick and choose the look, feel, and features you want, to create a space where you can be more creative, productive, efficient, and effective.”

Source : VB6





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals