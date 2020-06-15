Vivaldi broswer introduces a full-page Notes Manager

The development team responsible for creating the Vivaldi browser, have this week released a new update in the form of 3.1 which brings with it powerful viewing and editing options in the new Notes Manager. The latest Vivaldi browser is now available to download for Windows, macOS, and Linux, and includes configurable menus and is faster on startup.

Highlights of the Vivaldi browser Notes Manager:

– Text formatting: Text can be hyperlinked and formatted with common styles such as bold, italics, and headings via a toolbar at the top or keyboard shortcuts. Even more, it can be achieved with Markdown formatting.

– WYSIWYG Editor: The “What you see is what you get” editor allows immediate changes to document in its styled form.

– Find text: The Ctrl F shortcut looks for certain text inside a particular note.

– Undo-Redo: CTRL+Z reverses the last action; CTRL+Y is used to undo the reverse.

– Word count: A character and word count is displayed at the end of the note.

– Attach images: Images can be added from the right end of the toolbar.

– Full-screen editing: Notes can be edited without any distraction in a full-screen view, or along with a detailed notes tree view that can be sorted by note title, content, creation date, associated address or number of attachments.

– New notes: They can be added from a webpage selection via the context menu, through Quick Commands, deleted, and organized into folders.

– Note search: Ability to search through notes with a full-text search box right at the top.

“Vivaldi 3.1 is here. Today, we unveil a first-of-its-kind full-page Notes Manager, an upgrade to our unique Notes feature. You’ll also find the much-requested option to configure menus, as well as speed improvements. Vivaldi’s distinguishing features – Tab Stacks, Tab Tiling, Vertical Tabs, Window Panel, Web Panels, Page Capture, Speed Dials, Mouse Gestures, Bookmark Manager, Tracker and Ad blocker – are built-in and give more flexibility than any other browser.

Everyone deserves a browser that can be adapted to their way of working and needs. And we are proud to build features that fit in your workflow. Earlier this week, we also upgraded the Vivaldi browser on Android which, too, sports unique functionality. We’ve polished your favorite features and made under-the-hood improvements. Get it on the Google Play store!”

For more information on the latest update to the Vivaldi browser jump over to the official blog via the link below.

Source : Vivaldi

