ViewSonic ELITE XG270QG 27 inch gaming monitor

The new ViewSonic Elite XG270 27-inch monitor is equipped with a 240Hz IPS panel that delivers incredible speed and clarity for esports enthusiasts. The IPS display’s ultra-fast 1ms (GTG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate enables smooth screen transitions while offering accurate color reproduction and wide viewing angles, says ViewSonic.

The ViewSonic Elite XG270 offers a 1920×1080 (Full HD) resolution and 99% sRGB color coverage, as well as supporting AMD Radeon FreeSync Premium technology to help minimize screen artifacts and tearing. The Elite XG270 and XG270QC gaming monitors are now available to purchase worldwide, with prices starting from $599.99 CAD for the XG270QC, $839.99 CAD for the XG270QG, and $678.99 CAD for the XG270.

“Esports and gaming have been exploding in North America,” said Marc Aflalo, Co-Host of Gamer’s Edge and YourTechReport on SiriusXM. “Today, people are substituting the time they used to spend cheering on their favorite sports teams with their own gaming at home. It’s also a way we can stay connected. So if you’re looking to get yourself a new gaming monitor, make sure you check out ViewSonic first. In our opinion, it has the best bang-for-the-buck displays on the market.”

Source : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals