VetCT trialing Smart Glasses for Veterinary Care in the UK

VetCT has announced that they are trailing the use of smart glasses in veterinary care in the UK and they have been using Google Glass for the trial.

The company is using Google Glass in consultations with animals and then the footage from the smart glasses is streamed directly to a remote team of specialists at VetCT.

Images from the Google Glasses were live-streamed from the clinical team at Pennard Vets, Sevenoaks, to a remote team of specialists from VetCT. Higher resolution images from a mobile phone camera were also streamed for comparison. The remote VetCT specialist was able to view both and remotely record, zoom, adjust lighting, annotate and send images back for the wearer of the glasses to view. They were also able to discuss the case live with team in the clinic.

Vet CT Director and Innovation Lead, Julien Labruyère says, “We have a tremendous resource of specialist knowledge and expertise within our global team and are constantly exploring new ways to provide support to veterinary teams. This first step we have taken with Google Glass marks the start of an exciting journey to make smart glasses technology useful to help vets in local practices.

This is a unique way to use smart glasses and it will be interesting to see what the results of the trial are and whether this technology can be used to help animals in the future.

Source VetCT

