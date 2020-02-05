Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 AR headset now available for $999

After failing to wow consumers and the education industry, Google has today launched its Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2, making it available for developers to purchase from selected retailers priced at $999. Jay Kothari, Project Lead at Google Glass has taken to the Google Developers blog this week to reveal more details about the availability of the Glass Enterprise Edition 2 wearable augmented reality headset which has apparently seen “strong demand” from developers and businesses, since it’s rollout last May.

“Glass Enterprise Edition 2 has helped people working in logistics, manufacturing, field services and a variety of other industries do their jobs more efficiently through hands-free access to the information and tools they need to do their job. Enterprises who have deployed Glass with experiences built by our network of solution providers, have seen faster production times, improved quality, and reduced costs. In order to make it easier for them to start working with Glass, they can now purchase devices directly from one of our hardware resellers, such as CDW, Mobile Advance or SHI.”

“Glass Enterprise Edition 2 is built on Android, so it’s easy for developers to work with, and for businesses to integrate the services and APIs (application programming interfaces) they already use. We’ve also shared new open source applications and code samples, including sample layouts and UI components that may be helpful examples for those just getting started developing for Glass.”

For more information on the Google Glass Enterprise Edition 2 AR headset, now available for developers to purchase jump over to the Google Developers Blog.

Source : Google

