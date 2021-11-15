Learn more about the Steam Deck games console from Valve

If you missed the lives to from the Valve Steamworks Development team you’ll be pleased to know that it is now available to watch in its entirety providing nearly 4 hours of footage and information about the upcoming highly anticipated Valve Steam Deck handheld games console. Information unveiled during the presentation included the name of the AMD chip inside the Steam Deck which is aptly named the Aerith SOC referencing Aerith from Final Fantasy VII. The SoC features an 4-core, 8-thread AMD Zen 2 CPU 2.4-3.5GHz, and 8 AMD RDNA 2 compute units of graphic power clocked from 1 to 1.6GHz, offering a maximum 1.6 teraflops of raw graphical compute power.

Valve Steam Deck console hardware

Learn more about the hardware integrated into the handheld console and what you can expect from its performance.

“Steam Deck was built from the ground up for an optimal PC handheld gaming experience, and hardware engineer Yazan Aldehayyat shows how – and why- we made it the way we did. Even more importantly, he shows how those decisions allow for developers to bring all different kinds of games to Steam Deck as an optimal experience for players.”

Valve Steam Deck Dev-Kit

Learn more about the development kit created to help developers port their games for compatibility with the new Valve console.

AMD collaboration

Learn more about the AMD collaboration with valve to create the AMD SoC specifically for the console.

“Designer Lawrence Yang outlines how developers can get their games running well on Steam Deck, even without a dev-kit to test with. From testing for compatibility with what you have laying around, to putting together a deconstructed Deck for all-in-one testing, he goes over several options and best-practices for getting ready for Steam Deck without a dev-kit.”

Learn more about the compatibility of valves Steam network on the console/

Proton Compatibility

Learn more about the Proton framework used to enable Windows games to be played on the console.

Controlling the console

Learn more about how you can control characters in your favourite games.

Steam Deck Development Live Stream in full

To learn more about the highly anticipated games console which will be officially launching next week jump over to the official Valve website by following the link below

Source : Valve

